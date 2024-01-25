Bigg Boss 17: Mithali Handa slams Ankita Lokhande for borrowing sister Mannara Chopra’s clothes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 17: Mithali Handa slams Ankita Lokhande

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 17 has been a hotbed of drama and controversies, not just among the contestants but also involving their families. One such feud has emerged between Mannara Chopra's sister, Mitali Handa, and television actress Ankita Lokhande. Mitali recently expressed her frustration and criticised Ankita for borrowing clothes from Mannara and then publicly speaking negatively about her during a press conference.

Mithali took over Instagram, calls out Ankita Lokhande

Mannara Chopra’s sister expressed her displeasure with Ankita Lokhande's actions on Instagram. Ankita came under fire from Mithali for taking clothes from Mannara and then disparaging her in public at the press conference. She shared a photo of Ankita adorned in a saree for the press conference, with text overlay stating, "When Ankita wears borrowed clothes which I sent for Mannara and Mannara being a kind-hearted girl gave her so that she looks good for media interaction where all Ankita speaks is against Mannara only. Hats off! To Ankita's relations, insensitive person."

During the press conference, Ankita Lokhande accused Mannara of teasing her by talking to her husband, Vicky Jain, during their fights. Mannara appeared uncomfortable when questioned about her relationship with Vicky. Ankita went further, stating that Mannara speaks ill of anyone she has a conflict with and lacks respect. Comedian Munawar Faruqui seemed to agree with Ankita's perspective, adding to the tension between the two parties.

Mithali and Ankita’s feud

This is not the first time Mithali Handa has called out Ankita Lokhande. During the appearances of family members on the show, Mithali accused Ankita of making an 'illegitimate child' remark about Mannara. Ankita swiftly denied making any such statement, resulting in a clash of perspectives. A viral video supporting Mithali's claim showed Ankita allegedly making derogatory remarks about Mannara. However, evicted contestant Ayesha Khan clarified that these remarks were part of a fictional scenario where they were portraying mother-daughter characters for entertainment purposes.

The finalists and Grand Finale

With Vicky Jain's unexpected eviction from the Bigg Boss 17 house, the show now has its top five finalists – Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey. As the grand finale approaches, viewers are eagerly awaiting the final episode scheduled for January 28, 2024. The episode is set to commence at 6 pm, bringing an end to the dramatic journey of Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: 'Picture abhi baki hai...', Ayesha Khan's first post after coming out of Bigg Boss 17 goes viral