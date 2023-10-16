Bigg Boss 17: 5 things about Sana Raees Khan, the criminal lawyer who fought for Aryan Khan's bail

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sana Raees Khan has entered the Bigg Boss 17 house

One of the lawyers related to the alleged narcotics arrest case of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan entered Bigg Boss season 17. Criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan entered the show on Sunday, during the premiere night of this edition. Host Salman Khan introduced the criminal lawyer and welcomed her into the BB house. Several TV celebs like Ankita Lokhande along with her husband Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and her partner Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra aka Barbie, Munawar Faruqui, Sonia Bansal, Rinku Dhawan and former journalist Jigna Bora are some of the contestants of Bigg Boss 17.

A total of 17 participants have participated in the show. Of these, three are couples and 11 are said to be single participants. This is the 17th year of the show and that is why the same number of participants have entered the Bigg Boss house. But Sana Raees Khan, the last entry garnered the most attention. Hence, here are 5 things about the criminal lawyer who fought for Aryan Khan's bail, that might interest you.

How is Sana Raees Khan related to Aryan Khan?

Sana Raees Khan had represented Aryan Khan's friend Avin Sahu in that case. Avin was also the first accused to get bail in this case. The criminal lawyer’s courtroom arguments highlighted the similarities between Sahu and Khan’s situations, emphasizing that both individuals were found without drugs.

Sana Raees Khan replaced former Miss India

Sana Raees Khan replaced the former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai in Bigg Boss 17. The makers of the reality show got a big shock one day before its premiere when even after completing all the formalities, one of its contestants Manasvi Mamgai refused to participate. Manasvi had completed the shooting of the first episode but said that her deal is being renewed with the organizers and now she will probably join the show through wild card entry.

With the news of Manasvi withdrawing her name, Sana Raees Khan, who is a High Court and Supreme Court lawyer, shot for the first episode in her place. If sources are to be believed, Salman Khan himself had advocated Sana's name to the makers of Bigg Boss 17.

Was Sana involved in the Sheena Bora Khan case?

Sana Raees Khan also played a pivotal role as Indrani Mukerjea’s lawyer in the infamous Sheena Bora murder case. For the unversed, Indrani Mukerjea was arrested by the Mumbai Police on August 15 as the primary accused in the alleged murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora. Moreover, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a slew of charges against Indrani, including murder, criminal conspiracy, causing the disappearance of evidence, kidnapping, cheating and forgery, and conspiracy. BB 17 contestant Sana’s involvement in this case highlighted her ability to navigate complex and high-stakes legal proceedings.

Sana Raees Khan is a social birdie

The criminal lawyer is quite active on social media. She has 49.4K followers on Instagram. Sana Raees Khan’s presence in the Bigg Boss 17 house marks a unique transition from the courtroom to the reality show’s stage. On her Instagram, Sana routinely shares news clippings of her achievements.

Could Sana Raees Khan become the first captain of Bigg Boss 17?

Sana Raees Khan and another season 17 contestant and Indian journalist, Jigna Vora got an opportunity to become the first captain of Bigg Boss 17 but unfortunately, they couldn't earn the opportunity. Salman gave the duo a chance to engage in a verbal debate.

Latest Entertainment News