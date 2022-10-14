Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Priyanka Choudhary breaks down as Salman Khan reveals Soundarya's remark

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Priyanka Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma

In Bigg Boss 16's 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar,' Salman Khan revealed Soundarya Sharma's nasty remark against 'Udaariyaan' actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Taking over the stage in the upcoming episode, the host-actor can be seen telling Priyanka that Soundarya had said: "Ankit's mother will kill herself when she enters her house as a daughter-in-law." Following this, Priyanka and Soundarya get into an ugly war of words after the former, questions Soundarya over the comment.

However, Soundarya defends herself saying: "You are allowed to talk. You got personal to me that day," she said. Things then take an ugly turn and Priyanka lashes out at her. Following this, Ankit can be seen consoling Priyanka as she breaks down.

Everything started when Nimrit Kaur made a statement about Priyanka's influence on Ankit and stated, "Ankit is a sought-after guy, but he lacks independence, as he always does whatever Priyanka tells him to do. If she tells him to jump, he will jump." Soon after Nimrit said this, Soundarya took a dig at the future of their alleged relationship and Soundarya stated "Ankit ki maa apna gala daba legi, agar ye bahu ban kar unke ghar jayegi toh. Main sach bata rahi hu, Ankit ki maa khuun ke aasu roone wali hain."

Earlier in Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta was spotted talking about his relationship with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. When the actor was asked about his feelings, the actor without revealing a lot about their bond, stated that, at the moment, they weren't thinking about their future. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father accuses Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta of using her. Twitter is divided

The Colors show currently features Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is extremely popular on Indian Television. The actress started her career as a model and debuted in the TV show Gathbandhan. She is known for portraying Tejo Sandhu in Colors TV’s Udaariyan. Priyanka's chemistry with Ankit Gupta on Udaariyan and now in Bigg Boss 16, got her a massive fan following. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss tasks Archana Gautam to shut up and not talk; Shalin-Gautam lock horns

