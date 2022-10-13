Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Oct 13 LIVE: BB tasks Archana Gautam to shut up and not talk; Shalin-Gautam lock horns
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 13 LIVE: BB tasks Archana Gautam to shut up and not talk; Shalin-Gautam lock horns

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 13 LIVE: Shalin Bhanot locks horns with Gautam Vig after the latter leaves no stone unturned to make the former jealous by incessantly flirting with Tina Datta. Stay tuned to know what happens next.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2022 21:53 IST
Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta

Bigg Boss asks the contestants to name a person, who's voice irritates the most. All the contestants take Archana’s name and ask her to shut up. After listening to everyone’s opinion, Bigg Boss asks Archana “Now till my further update Archana will keep quiet with everyone in the house and will not speak at all.” Elated over Bigg Boss' decision contestants jump with joy. On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot, who recently confessed his feelings for co-housemate Tina Datta, locks horns with Gautam Vig after the latter leaves no stone unturned to make Shalin jealous by incessantly flirting with Tina. However, visibly begrudged Shalin returns the blow by pecking Soundarya Sharma on the cheek.

 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Oct 13 LIVE:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 13, 2022 9:53 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Gautam hugs Tina, Shalin kisses Soundarya

    To tease Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig hugs Tina Datta and says 'ye mera roll-on hai.' However, visibly begrudged Shalin returns the blow by kissing Soundarya Sharma on the cheek. This does not go down well with Gautam, who disparages it as a cheap move. 

  • Oct 13, 2022 9:50 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Archana Gautam steals ginger

    Quarrel erupts in Bigg Boss house with Archana Gautam plundering a piece of ginger from one bedroom to her own. For the unversed, the food items were allotted as per the requirements of each of the four bedrooms by the captain. However, Archana's act spurs a massive ruckus in the house. She says that she bought the piece of ginger from her home, and it is in her purse (bag).  

  • Oct 13, 2022 9:48 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss Vasis are here!

    The latest episode of Bigg Boss is here! The contestants woke up to the BB anthem 'Bigg Boss ke Vasi'!  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News