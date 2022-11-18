Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Shalin says he fears for his life in BB house, wants to exit

Friday, November 18, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan takes the case of Sumbul Toqueer, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan over the drama that unfolded in the week gone by.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2022 23:15 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan returns as the host. He is in a furious mood and scolds Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan over the fight they had. Both Shalin and Stan came close to blows with each other and used abusive language with each other. Salman is upset with both and pulls them up for their behaviour. Seprately, he also scolds Sumbul for her possessive behaviour with Shalin. Tina intervenes and adds more fuel to the fire. Know minute-by-minute updates of your favourite reality show here. 

Bigg Boss 16, Nov 18

  • Nov 18, 2022 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Tina tries to console Shalin

    Tina and Shalin discuss his fight with Stan. Shalin tells Tina that she is a 'player' as she decides that both him and Stan were culprits in the fight. 

  • Nov 18, 2022 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Nimrit talks to Shalin

    Nimrit speaks to Shalin and asks him to reconsider his decision to leave the Bigg Boss house. 

  • Nov 18, 2022 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Will Shalin exit BB?

    Shalin said that he fears for his life inside the BB house and would like to exit the show. Bigg Boss said that he will have to pay a penalty if he exits voluntarily. 

  • Nov 18, 2022 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shalin says he wants to exit BB house

    Shalin said that he is afraid for his life inside the Bigg Boss house. He said that he would like to quit the show. 

  • Nov 18, 2022 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Tina calls Shalin arrogant

    After Bigg Boss asked Tina to give a lowdown on Shalin and Stan's fight and decide what should be done, Tina called Shalin arrogant and disrespectful. 

  • Nov 18, 2022 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss sorts out differences

    Bigg Boss tried to calm Shalin down after his fight with Stan. He cleared the picture in front of Tina, Shalin and Stan. 

  • Nov 18, 2022 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shalin, Stan and Tina called to confession room

    After Stan and Shalin's fight, both of them were called to the confession room. Tina joins them. 

  • Nov 18, 2022 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Priyanka and Gautam fight

    After Stan and Shalin's fight, Priyanka and Gautam fight with each other.  

  • Nov 18, 2022 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shalin loses his cool

    Shalin's fight with Stan got out of hand and late at night, the house turned upside down. 

  • Nov 18, 2022 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Housemates discuss Shalin-Stan's fight

    After Shalin and Stan's fight, the housemates discuss who is responsible and decide if any of them should be sent home. 

  • Nov 18, 2022 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sumbul loses her cool

    After Shalin and Stan's fight, Sumbul gets possessive about her friend Shalin. She also asks Bigg Boss to send Stan home. 

  • Nov 18, 2022 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Drama continues between Shalin, Sumbul and Tina

    After Shalin's fight with Stan, Sumbul and Tina get into a fight.

