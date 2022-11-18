Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Shalin says he fears for his life in BB house, wants to exit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan returns as the host. He is in a furious mood and scolds Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan over the fight they had. Both Shalin and Stan came close to blows with each other and used abusive language with each other. Salman is upset with both and pulls them up for their behaviour. Seprately, he also scolds Sumbul for her possessive behaviour with Shalin. Tina intervenes and adds more fuel to the fire. Know minute-by-minute updates of your favourite reality show here.

Latest Entertainment News