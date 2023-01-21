Saturday, January 21, 2023
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Tina Datta breaks down as Salman Khan schools her for leaking secrets
Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, Tina Datta breaks down after Salman Khan reveals her conversation with Priyanka Chahar. Tina cries inconsolably and requests to leave the show. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2023 22:00 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Today's episode seems to be a full entertainer as Salman Khan schools Tina Datta for leaking secrets to Priyanka Chahar. Salman Khan takes a strike on Shalin and Tina for their behaviour. No one from Tina and Shalin is spared today because our Bhaijaan seems a little furious today. Now when the lovebirds have become crazy enemies, the TIna-Shalin drama is taking to the nerves of everyone. After the heated arguments between Tina, Shalin and Salman, Tina starts crying inconsolably and requests to leave the show. Stay tuned for the live updates.

  • Jan 21, 2023 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Tina breaks down

    Salman tells Priyanka to beware of Tina as he thinks that she is using Priyanka just for her fan following. Tina then breaks down and cries inconsolably and asks Salman to let her go of the house.

  • Jan 21, 2023 9:53 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Salman asks Priyanka if Tina's friendship is real or not?

    Salman thinks that Tina and Priyanka's new bond is just because of Priyanka's fan following. 

     

  • Jan 21, 2023 9:46 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Salman Khan reveals the secret conversation

    Salman Khan reveals the secret conversation between Tina and Priyanka. As Tina has accused Shalin of planning the game even before coming to the show, Salman asks Tina if she was also part of that game plan. 

  • Jan 21, 2023 9:40 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin tries to clarify things to Salman Khan

    As the blame is on fire between Shalina and Tina, it seems Salman Khan is not ready to be convinced by Shalin's clarification. Salman takes a good class of Shalin.

     

  • Jan 21, 2023 9:26 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Salman Khan asks Tina and Shalin to talk without hesitation

    Salman Khan asks Tina and Shalin to say whatever they have said to each other infront of him without hesitation.

  • Jan 21, 2023 9:15 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin-Tina fight gets worst

    Shalin accuses Tina of spreading rumours and tells MC Stan that Tina told him about his fan following and also asked to be friends with him. Later Tina tries to clear things with Stan and tells everyone that Shalin is a liar.

  • Jan 21, 2023 9:06 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Contestants accuse Tina Datta for spreading rumours

    Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Sumbul and other contestants accuse Tina Datta of spreading rumours about contestants. Priyanka, Shiva and MC Stan name Shalin for the same.

