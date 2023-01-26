Thursday, January 26, 2023
     
Bigg Boss 16, Jan 26 LIVE: Contestants clash as BB takes away rooms; House under emergency situation

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 26 LIVE: In today's episode, house turns into a riot as BB takes away rooms. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2023 22:43 IST
Bigg Boss, Jan 26 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss, Jan 26 LIVE

Bigg Boss, Jan 26 LIVE: In today's episode, the house is in an emergency situation. The contestants engage in a verbal brawl, and the house descends into chaos as BB takes away their rooms and new room allotment begins. On the other hand, housemates indulge in a task. Shalin Bhanot's remark on Tina Datta during the task did not sit well with a few housemates. Archana and Priyanka take a stand for Tina and slam Shalin for his degrading remarks. As the finale gets nearer, it is interesting to see contestants going to great lengths to make their way to the trophy. Keep an eye on this space for live updates. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16, Jan 26 LIVE

  • Jan 26, 2023 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    A new day

    Housemates begin the day with zeal and enthusiasm to the traditional Bigg Boss anthem.

  • Jan 26, 2023 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Tina expresses gratitude to Priyanka

    Tina thanks Priyanka for counselling her every day and keeping her calm during this BB journey.

  • Jan 26, 2023 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Priyanka and Tina finalise their room

    Priyanka and Tina agree on a room and move in with Archana.

  • Jan 26, 2023 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana finds her own place

    Archana finds her own space and tries to convince Priyanka to join her.

  • Jan 26, 2023 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Priyanka and Shiv fight

    As both eyes on the room of four, Priyanka and Shiv lock horns and get personal.

  • Jan 26, 2023 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Housemates obstruct room allocation

    Housmates refuse to make a deal about room allocation and engage in verbal combat.

  • Jan 26, 2023 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Ration shopping starts

    The contestants get on their electric scooters as the new task for ration shopping begins.

  • Jan 26, 2023 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Nimrit shouts at Priyanka

    Nimrit yells at Priyanka as they fight over room allocation.

  • Jan 26, 2023 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    House turns into a riot

    As BB places restrictions on room availability, contestants clash. All eyes are on a single room.

