Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan enters as wild card; emotional Sumbul Touqeer expresses her feelings

Bigg Boss 16: After the high-voltage drama between contestants Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Banot and Tina Datta, now, the makers introduced Imlie actress' close friend Fahmaan Khan as the first wild card contestant of the show. A promo of the upcoming episode was dropped by the channel wherein we see Fahmaan entering the show and Sumbul is elated to see her co-star as she runs towards him to hug him.

Fahmaan Khan enters as wild card

In the video, as Bigg Boss announces the entry of a new contestant, everyone will rush outside to the living area, where Fahmaan Khan will be seen walking inside. Seeing him, an emotional Sumbul runs towards him and hugs him tightly, saying 'Mera Fahmaan aya hai'. She then tells him he was not supposed to come to the show but Fahmaan answers that he thought Sumbul might need him. Following this, the actress says "I love you Fahmaan" and later tells Sajid Khan that now that he (Fahmaan) is here, she doesn’t need anyone else.

Shalin Bhanot yells at Sumbul Touqeer

It seems that Sumbul's stay in the house has become tougher after her friendship with Shalin. In another segment of the show, we will see, a major clash between the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai trio, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer as the actor will lose his temper and this will leave Imlie actress in tears.

Shalin loses his cool and yells at Sumbul, 'Why the f**k you are talking to us? Dur raho! Dimag kharab hai kya?' (Stay away, are you out of your mind) and he kicks the table in rage. On the other hand, Tina punches the wall and screams, "Mera character assassination kar rahe hai' (They are doing my character assassination)." Later, Sumbul breaks into tears as she tries to clarify, 'Ismein aadhe se zyada baatein Maine nahi kahi hai'.

It all started after Sumbul, Shalin and Tina engaged in a heated argument in the Bigg Boss house. Following this, Sumbul Touqeer's father, in an audio conversation with her, said: "Shalin Aur Tina ko unki aukaad dikha doh (show Shalin and Tina their worth)." ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father regrets sending her to house, urges fans to evict actress

