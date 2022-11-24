Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father regrets sending her to house, urges fans to evict actress

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUMBULFANS Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16: After a rollercoaster of emotions and fights in the house between contestants Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Banot and Tina Datta, now Sumbul’s father, Touqeer Hasan Khan has urged Imlie actress' fans to evict her. It seems that Sumbul's stay in the house has become tougher after her friendship with Shalin was questioned by host Salman Khan, Sumbul's father and other co-contestants. Also, he said he regrets sending Sumbul to the reality show.

Sumbul’s father, who connected via a phone with her daughter in one of the recent episodes and called Tina and Shalin 'kamine', in a new interview said he is ready to apologise for his words. He told Indian Express, "I have raised Sumbul in a protective environment. When the offer came, I thought it would be a great means to let her understand duniyadari (world politics). Neither I nor Sumbul have followed the show, and I never realised that something like this will happen. Today, I regret that I chose to send my daughter to the show. It did more harm to her than favour."

"I know there are people who love her but I think it’s time she should be out. The girl who is in the house is not my daughter. She has lost her positivity and happiness. I don’t want her to go through any grief again. I would thus request her fans to not vote for her. I am praying she gets evicted this Saturday,” Sumbul's father requested.

It all started after Sumbul, Shalin and Tina engaged in a heated argument in the Bigg Boss house. Following this, Sumbul Touqeer's father, in an audio conversation with her, said: "Shalin Aur Tina ko unki aukaad dikha doh (show Shalin and Tina their worth)."

For the unversed, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan stated that Sumbul Touqeer Khan is "obsessed" with Shalin because she acted erratically when he got into a fight with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. This is when things took a turn for the worse. The Imlie actress started crying and Shalin attempted to defend the actress by pointing out that she is considerably younger than him. That discussion was not over in the house, but when Sumbul's father demeaned Shalin-Tina, it escalated to the point that the parents became involved in their spat.

