Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty thanks Gauahar Khan for calling out Tejasswi for age-shaming Shamita

Ahead of the finale of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi Prakash has been receiving huge backlash for calling her fellow contestant and actor Shamita Shetty 'aunty' on the show recently. Taking to Twitter, Gauahar wrote, "Disgusting behaviour. It just keeps getting worse . Calling someone aunty is still proof of your insecurity but chadh gayi uspe is sheer filth of someone's mindset . #shamita was such a sport . U cant teach dignity , it's inbuilt . #bb15."

Shamita's sister actress Shilpa Shetty thanked Gauahar Khan for supporting her sister. She wrote, "Thankyou @GAUAHAR_KHAN for being so vociferous.Takes a strong woman to take up for another, That you are.#respect Never give up on 3 things. Your family , your heart or your Dignity. @ShamitaShetty so proud, u showed grace under fire #ShamitaIsTheBoss #ShamitaShettyForTheWin."

Earlier Bipasha Basu took to Twitter to express her disappointment over the incident. "Age shaming disgustingly, then saying sorry.. beyond pathetic! If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it's truly sad. If you are insecure, attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful," Bipasha tweeted.

During a 'BB Hotel', where Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty got into a heated fight. In the task, Tejaswwi and Shamita were the hotel staff. Other contestants were hotel guests. A live audience was also seen entering the 'Bigg Boss 15' and are supposed to vote out one member from the show in the new episode.

During the task, Tejasswi was supposed to give a massage to co-contestant and beau Karan Kundrra, who was not impressed by her skills and said: "Aesi kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai Yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai (Which hotel staff does this. This is such a bad massage she is giving me)."

Moments later, Shamita is seen giving Karan and Tejasswi pulls her by her leg. Tejaswwi gets insecure and says: It's Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi nahi liya tha (You have never taken any task seriously.)" Shamita defends herself by saying it's just a massage. She later is seen giving a back massage to Prateik Sahajpal.

An angry Tejasswi, said: "That aunty is on top of this one too." This bothers Shamita, who retaliates saying: "There is an audience here, we are doing it for them -- respect the audience." "It's a task and you have no business calling me an aunty (Pointing at Karan) You should be ashamed that you did not take up for me."

"She is crossing her lines and because of you I keep my mouth shut.. Karan, she has pulled me -- Something in the outer world I would have handled very differently . How Dare she touch me and pull me," Shamita said

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 15' will take place on January 30.