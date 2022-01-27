Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAQESHBAPAT Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty declares 'I'm Bapat's', denies liking Karan Kundrra

Highlights Shamita Shetty developed feelings for Raqesh Bapat during their time together on Bigg Boss OTT

Shamita and Karan Kundrra are being 'linked' together during the past few weeks on Bigg Boss 15

During one of the episodes, Shamita denies politely when asked to dance with Karan

In the past few weeks, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is being put to test. Co-contestant Shamita Shetty is being linked to Karan and Tejasswi is not liking how everybody seems to be hinting that Karan and Shamita like each other, despite both parties denying any involvement again and again.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss, the house is convereted into a hotel and live audience is invited to assign tasks to the housemates. Shamita is asked to perform a dance with Karan, but she denies. Moreover, Shamita declares her love for Raqesh Bapat, whom she met and developed feelings for during their time together in Bigg Boss OTT.

While performing a task when the live audience kept insisting Shamita to dance with Karan, the former politely denied. Rashami Desai later gave a task to Shamita and told the housemates to ask ten questions to the former related to anything. While answering one of the fans, Shamita went on to declare her love for Raqesh in front of all. The Mohabbatein actress clearly said that she doesn't have any interest in Karan and that she totally belongs to Raqesh.

Shamita told the live audience, "Main ek baat clear karna chaahungi ki mujhe Karan Kundrra mein koi interest nahi hai and I am only Bapat's (I've no interest in Karan Kundrra and I am only Bapat's)."

During one of the previous episodes, when Shamita's future was predicted by Janardhan Baba and he said that her 'yog' is going to be good in the coming months, she had said that she will marry this year, adding she did not know who the man would be.

After Janardhan Bab left, Nishant Bhat warned Shamita that he has known Raqesh for a long time and he has been a 'difficult' person. Shamita countered this by saying that he is a different person with her and she isn't easy to deal with either. She called Nishant judgemental and asked him not to be so harsh to his own friends.

Shamita is one of the finalists going into the grand finale on January 29 and 30.