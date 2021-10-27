Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia warns Ieshaan Sehgaal after latter says he's straight

Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia has created a stir in the house. Ever since, Rajiv entered the house, his biggest target has been contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal, who shares a close bond with Meisha Iyer. Rajiv suggested Ieshaan to maintain a distance from Meisha and focus on the game. If reports are to be believed, Rajiv and Ieshaan knew each other long before the show. Now the makers of the show dropped a new promo of the upcoming episode wherein Ieshaan and Rajiv get into a fight after the latter says he and the former share a close 'rishta'.

In the promo video, Rajiv can be heard saying, "Humara jo rishta hai na, we are very close, its very deep then you think (Ieshaan and I have a close relationship)." Ieshaan lashed out at him and said, "The way you are portraying everything, I am looking wrong. I am a straight guy (Jiss tarah se aap words ko portray kar rahe ho, mai galat dikh raha hun)."

As the two argued and got into a heated argument, Rajiv yelled, "Mera muh mat khulwa, bahar kya hua tha. (Don't make me open my mouth about what happened outside.)" To this, Ieshaan replied, "Tereko jitna muh kholna hai tu khol, I don't give a damn (Whatever you want say, just say)."

Bigg Boss 15 is loaded with high voltage drama, twists and turns from day one. From romantic relationships to mind games the show has been packed with controversies. When former model and social media influencer Rajiv entered the house, he schooled Ieshaan Sehgaal for professing his love for Meisha on National television.

While talking to Ieshaan, Rajiv says: “You came on this show for a reason. What are you doing in the show?" To which Ieshaan replies saying, "I thought I wouldn't sustain in this show." Rajiv then says, "I am sorry, I am not going to listen to you."