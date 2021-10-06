Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANKUNDRRA/SHAMITASHETTY Bigg Boss 15: Fans bash Karan Kundrra after he age-shames Shamita Shetty and calls her 'aunty'

The celebrities who have entered Bigg Boss 15 as contestants have started showing their real faces within a span of few days. A number of participants of the show including Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali, Afsana Khan, Miesha Iyer and others have already indulged in a war of words. And the recent addition in the list are the names of actors Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty. Yes, that's true! It all happened during the first task given to them by Bigg Boss during which Jay and Pratik lost their control and got into a physical fight with one another. Soon after this, Nishant calls the junglevaasis ‘classless’ while Shamita says that all of them are playing like hooligans. This irks Karan who soon started shouting and while age-shaming the actress called her 'aunty.'

As soon as Shamita said, "You all are playing like hooligans," Karan objected to the same and while shouting said, "Woh Shamita kya kar rahi thi? Aur woh hume classless bol rahi hai." Not only this but in a conversation with Nishant and Jay, Karan continued, "Hum apne dum pe khade hai aur woh aunty ko bhi samjha dena ki bhai, class-vlass ki baat mat karna aage se."

For those unversed, Shamita is 42-years-old while Karan will be turning 37 next week. As soon as the incident took place, it caught the eye of the fans and followers of the show who soon took to their respective Twitter handles and started trolling the 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai' actor.

As Twitter user wrote, "A GROWN man of 37 years called #ShamitaShetty who is 5 years older than him as aunty. He hurled abuses at her and age shamed her even after he had cooled down. Irony of the matter is, that she didn’t even say the word classless. SHAME ON YOU #KaranKundra."

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah shared a clip and pointed out, "Though I like his advice #karankundra I wish he had not called @ShamitaShetty aunty. What”s this age bashing happening all over again. “Aunty” is much younger than many in spirit and fire and rationality and may actually lift the #bb15 trophy this year. @ColorsTV @ShamitaShetty."

Even Neha Bhasin who happens to be a good friend of Shamita wrote, "Karan kundra kindly grow up and stop targeting @shamitashetty_official on Bigg Boss. Calling grown up women Aunty is become a, lame way of shaming them when you are 37 yourself. Calling @pratiksehajpal chotey and abusing his mother are cheap tactics to hit below the belt @ijaybhanushali I really liked you in the opening and I hope you come through cleaner on the show. I hope fans don't engage in fan wars and for once stand by what's right."

For those unversed, the celebrities who have made way into the house this season are-- Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, and Ieshaan Sehgaal.