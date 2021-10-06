Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 15: Netizens side with Pratik Sehajpal after fight with Jay Bhanushali, call latter 'hypocrite'

Just a few days have passed by in the Bigg Boss 15 house na dthe fight in the jungle has already begun. Be it Pratik Sehajpal, Miesh Iyer, Karan Kundra, Jay Bhanushali or Afsana Khan, almost everyone in the house has indulged in a war of words. The recent episode saw things getting out of control between Jay and Pratik after Bigg Boss gave the contestants their first task. In the same the 'Junglewasis' were given a map for survival in the jungle areas for the upcoming days. During the same, Pratik thought of stealing and hiding the same but as soon as Jay started looking for it, he gets irritated and pushes him.

Soon, their fight hit the violent road and abuses were hurled. The two pushed each other resulting in the breaking of the glass divider. After the fight was over, Bigg Boss called everyone and punished them by nominating the whole house for the week. Not only this but Pratik was even called out for his behaviour of destroying the property of the house. Soon, the atmosphere of the house gets heated up as everyone starts blaming Pratik for the result.

Umar Riaz while took a jibe at Bigg Boss and said that it is insane that even though Pratik broke thing but they are getting nominated. Not only this but he even said that now they can also break things and get nominated for elimination. Even Vishal shared his views and said that when the two of them got physical, he did not intervene but now he will have to think twice before taking a decision.

After the whole fiasco, the fans and followers of the show took to Twitter and shared their opinions on the same. While some supported Pratik, there were others who called him irritating. Devoleena Bhattacharya wrote about how because of Pratik everyone is doing something. She tweeted, "If you are all still thinking ki #PratikSehajpal k wajahse gharwaale nominate hue hai..I wonder #PratikSehajpal k bina tumlog karte kya..#BB15."

For those unversed, Bigg Boss 15 airs Mon-Fri at 10.30 PM and invited superstar-host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Sat and Sun. The celebrities who have made way into the house this season are-- Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, and Ieshaan Sehgaal.

Apart from them even Bigg Boss OTT finalists Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty have entered as participants.