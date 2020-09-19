Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan leave fans starry-eyed in latest promos. Watch videos

Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDSHUKLA_1 Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan leave fans starry-eyed in latest promos

The buzz for the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is on the rise. From the contestant list to the inside picture of the house to host Salman Khan's fee per episode, fans have been looking forward to every big of gossip around the show. Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on October 3. The channel has already been sharing promos featuring Salman Khan to tease the fans about what they can expect from the new season. Now, more promos have surfaced the internet of Bigg Boss 14 featuring Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, BB11's Hina Khan and BB7 winner Gauahar Khan. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor's popularity has been on a rise since his appearance in the show last year. Fans have been in awe of the way he played the game and the latest promo has left them starry-eyed.

Soon after Sidharth Shukla's BTS pictures from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 went viral, his fans were eagerly waiting for the promo. The video shows Sidharth looking handsome in a black suit as he claims that "iss bar scene patega." SidHeart, fans of Sidharth Shukla, are going gaga about the latest promo. Watch the video here-

Reacting to the promo video, one Twitter user wrote, "Seeing sidharth on TV screen after a long gap . Koi mujhe zehar Ka teeka dedho I m a emotional mess right now...he is such a hot mess my man is effing handsome..please he is so edible hot" Another wrote, "Badshah is back in the show! Can't wait to see him more in the show!" "#SidharthShukla was running the whole show(bb13) and #SidharthShukla is running the whole show(bb14)," tweeted another. Check out all the reactions here-

Seeing sidharth on TV screen after a long gap . Koi mujhe zehar Ka teeka ⚫ dedho I m a emotional mess right now 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 he is such a hot mess my man is effing handsome 🤤🤤🤤🤤 please he is so edible hot 😭😭😭😭😭 #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/1tQKy6ALsr — Kavya ♥️ ಕಾವ್ಯ (@Kavyasudhir14) September 19, 2020

#SidharthShukla was running the whole show(bb13) and #SidharthShukla is running the whole show(bb14)😎😎👑 — 😍😍🔥🔥 (@Musky_02) September 19, 2020

Badshah is back in the show! ❤️

Can't wait to see him more in the show! 🔥#SidharthShukla — Riya bhargav (#DilKoKaraarAaya) (@Bhargav16Riya) September 19, 2020

No one can match him 🔥🔥

He is completely different.

He raised the bar very high.

So happy to see you on the screen @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla https://t.co/yRVpqH6Nmp — Rohan 💙 (@Rohanku12) September 19, 2020

Other than Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan also feature in a blockbuster promo of the new season. In the video, Gauahar can be seen donning a beautiful gown with a plunging neckline. The actress looks beautiful with a chess as her game floor. Actress Hina Khan from Bigg Boss 11 also featured in one of the promo videos. Check the video here-

Talking about the contestants of Bigg Boss 14, popular names like Naina Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Patel, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Shagun Pandey, Pavitra Punia, Pratik Sehajpal and Jaan Kumar Sanu have been doing rounds on the internet.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage