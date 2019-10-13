Felt pain in chest while missing son in 'Bigg Boss': Dalljiet

Actress Dalljiet Kaur, who is the first contestant to be evicted from the 13th season of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss", says it was difficult for her to live without her son Jaydon for two weeks.
Welcoming 1st of October, with mixed emotions; 1st time into the BigBoss house, 1st time staying away from our 'JaydonDalljiet' house.. . This is the longest I have been without hearing my pappi sing 'wheels on the bus' and 'jonas brother's sucker for you'.. . I miss answering my little one's unending questions about stars and school.. . I miss brushing our teeth while watching & laughing at ourselves dancing in the mirror... My chutanki, I fear how you'll react to missing me for this long. . I'll send you all my strength, you send me all your tears.... In this new land of dischord, I crave for my partner in rhyme Jaydon I'm yours & You are forever mine...
"I have never lived without my son for more than three days.... I didn't know how I survived the two weeks without him. It was so difficult to control my emotions. Sometimes while missing Jaydon, I started getting pain in my chest. So one can imagine how challenging it was. But it has made me more strong now," Dalljiet told IANS.
I go to school everyday, i play in my toy room, cycle, nanu nani tell me a story at night.. nani says mummie sleeps without a story, do i come to competiton and read you a story ? i made one more song for you. you can do this maamie! i love you too, i miss you too all the best okay, do well for me...good job! maamiee im proud of you
The "Kulvaddhu" actress was not expecting her eviction.
Dalljiet Kaur talks about her love for Punjabi music, her favorite Punjabi artists and how she is going to miss celebrating navratri, diwali, new year, etc this year.
She said: "I am very much upset. I thought I will survive in the house for more days but I don't know what went wrong. May be I didn't fit in that 'fake love and friendship' thing. We all came here to show our individuality but most people got involved in making fake connections and I was not one of them. This season has become more like Splitsvilla."
What's next? "Coming into 'Bigg Boss' was a drastic step in my career. I left one show for this. I am hoping something good happens and I get good projects. Right now, I just want to spend some good time with my son," Dalljiet added.
"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors.