Bigg Boss 13: After John Cena, Asim Riaz gets praised by Fast and Furious 9 team, ticket to Hollywood gained?

Bigg Boss is a platform that has given many contestants a new life and fame and similar goes to the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 who are enjoying their last few days in the show. However, there is one amongst them whose popularity has gone to the next level and yes we are talking about the actor-model Asim Riaz. The young boy who entered the show is a confident man now and despite being an outsider in the industry he has garnered millions of hearts and become one of the highest trending names on social media. Just recently his fans got a surprise when American wrestler John Cena gave his shoutout to Asim. While everyone was busy talking about the same, the team of Fast and Furious 9 also mentioned him in one of their tweets.

The official handle of the movie posted on the social media and welcomed Asim to the "Fast Family.' Soon the fans started speculating if Asim has won the golden ticket to Hollywood already. The F9 team wrote, "@AsimRiazTeam_ Welcome to the Fast Family. #F9 comes out in theaters May 22. Reply #stop to unsubscribe." Responding to them, Asim's team wrote, "Appreciate @thefastsaga for making #AsimRiaz a part of #F9 family! we got global now. No stopping now for our star boy. Proud moment for Asim, fans and family! @johncena @vindiesel @therock."

This made not only his but also Vishal Aditya Singh's fans go gaga and soon a fan page wrote, "Wow.. Wish if you could have tagged Original @imrealasim id Nevertheless It's huge Compliment for Him.. Recognised by such Brand.. It's a big achievement. #BiggBoss13 #AsimForTheWin."

Wow.. Wish if you could have tagged Original @imrealasim id Nevertheless It's huge Compliment for Him.. Recognised by such Brand.. It's a big achievement. #BiggBoss13 #AsimForTheWin — Vishal Aditya Singh (@VishalAdityaS) February 11, 2020

Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana with whom Asim fell in love during the course of the show went on cloud nine when she came to know about John Cena's tweet for her love. In an interview to TOI, she said, "He will be very excited and happy I know. He will be on cloud nine because it is a big achievement. But I know, he will soon relax. I remember few housemates used to mock Asim and tease him of trying to be John Cena. Now, when they come out and will get to know that John Cena has himself posted pictures of Asim on his account, it will be a tight slap on their faces."

John Cena previously shared a picture of the BB13 contestant that had '#AsimRiazForWin' written on it. Have a look:

Asim, in the latest episode of the show was grilled by IndiaTV chairperson and editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma for his aggression and spoilt friendship with Sidharth Shukla.

