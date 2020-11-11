Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVIKA/MILIND Balika Vadhu's Anandi aka Avika Gor dating THIS Roadies contestant, shares love-filled post on Instagram

Who doesn't remember Anandi aka Avika Gor from 'Balika Vadhu?' The little girl has now turned into a beautiful butterfly and keeps on sharing posts on social media for her fans. Just recently she surprised everyone with her transformations pictures and shared her weight loss journey. And yet again she has grabbed eyeballs as she has now disclosed who is the man in her life. Previously, there were reports that she was in love with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Manish Raisinghan however the two denied all such rumours. And now she has finally made her relationship official by revealing that she dating Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani.

Sharing a beautiful collage on Instagram, Avika wrote alongside, "La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever..We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today.."

Further, she wrote, "My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin log kya kahenge waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. I feel so blessed and I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile.. I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thanks for completing me."

Not just her, even Milind shared a love-filled post and wrote, "Life is really unpredictable & you find the right people when you least expect them. This kind soul entered my life to help me create a larger impact with the children that I worked with. She got so immersed in our work that I almost forgot that she was a well-known celebrity. She hosted our trainings at her house, taught our kids drama & dance, took care of them when we traveled for competitions, helped us raise more funds and so much more. Her kindness, humility & cheerful nature kept me in awe of her everyday. She stood with me when things got really hard & ensured that I never felt low."

He also wrote, "Today, I'm happy to share that this beautiful soul is an integral part of my life. No no, not getting married yet, but yes, we are together. I love her. Oh wait, she's reading this as well. I love you, beautiful. Thanks for being patient with me. You've grown phenomenally in the last year or so & I love how you're still consciously trying to evolve into an even better human every day. I know you think that I made you a better person, but as I always say, I just made you see yourself from my eyes. You guide me when I feel lost, you scold me when I'm not at my best behavior with my family, you brainstorm with me when I run short of creativity, you push me when I act lazy(Oh wait, I do that), you celebrate every small success with me and a thousand other things. So, thanks for all that you do for me & with me."

On the work front, Avika has also worked in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

