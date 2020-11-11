Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULVAIDYA Bigg Boss 14: Know who is Disha Parmar and how she reacted after Rahul Vaidya's proposal. Watch video

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 is full of twists, tales and surprises. And the latest one that the audience will get to see will be in the form of a marriage proposal that will be made by none other than Rahul Vaidya. Yes, that's true! The Indian Idol singer on the occasion of his ladylove and actress Disha Parmar's birthday will be seen proposing to her for marriage and the promo of the same has gone viral on the internet. While many have been wondering about who Disha is and how she reacted after knowing the same, we have a piece of good news for you! We've got our hands on a video shared by Disha's friends Maanika Dhhaandaa in which she can be seen blushing when everyone teases her.

Taking to the Instagram story, Disha's friend shared a video in which she was seen cutting her birthday cake surrounded by her friends. When she is asked if she's happy, Disha replies 'Obviously!' After which another friend asks her if the reason behind her happiness is the 'proposal' by someone special on national television. As soon as she listens to this, she turns all pink while blushing and starts hiding her face.

Have a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, watch out the video that the makers shared on social media in which Rahul can be seen going down on one knee holding a ring and asking Disha, 'Will you marry me?' Not only this, but he even says that he will wait for her answer. "There's a girl in my life who I have known for the past two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. Will you marry me? I will be waiting for your answer," Rahul says in the video clip.

Netizens and celebrities were already gushing over Rahul's proposal all through Wednesday, after seeing Rahul propose in the promo.

Actress Akanksha Puri tweeted: "(It) feels so good to finally see that this show #BigBoss can also be a platform to respect your outside relationships and taking it to next level !! So impressed with you @rahulvaidya23. Thanks for changing my perception."

It feels so good to finally see that this show #BigBoss can also be a platform to respect your outside relationships and taking it to next level !! So impressed with you @rahulvaidya23 😍!! Thanks for changing my perception 🙏 #dishaparmar plz say yes God bless you both ! #bb14 — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) November 10, 2020

Rahul's Insta handle also shared pictures with Disha wishing her a very happy birthday and captioned, "Here’s wishing the cutest @dishaparmar a very Happy Birthday! May this day bring you all the love, light and joy.. always & forever #TeamRKV."

Last year while speaking to a portal, Rahul hinted about being in a relationship with Disha as he said, "I met Disha through common friends two years ago. We hit it off instantly, and often hang out together. It would be premature to say that we are in love, but yes, we are trying to get to know each other well. Disha is a simple girl. She is also very kind and I like those qualities about her. A few days ago, I had a music concert in Pune, so I invited her to fly with me. Since we are best friends, we just thought of spending some quality time together. I don’t know what the future holds for us."

For those unversed who Disha Parmar is, she is a tv actress who shot to fame with the daily soap 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara' in which she was seen opposite Nakuul Mehta.

