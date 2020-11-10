Image Source : YOUTUBE Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani's 'Laxmii' breaks record; beats viewership of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara'

After much wait, Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Laxmii saw a release on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9. The film directed by Raghava Lawrence also stars Kiara Advani, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Rajesh Sharma, and others. For those who were wondering how the film performed after the first day of its release, here's a piece of good news for you! According to the online platform, the film has broken all viewership records within hours of its release. Interestingly, a similar post was made by Disney+ Hotstar after the release of late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara.'

The Insta post by the platform read, "#Laxmii breaks all records to become the biggest opening movie ever on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! Thank you for all the love. Subscribe now to watch the entertainment blockbuster of the year."

Have a look:

After the release of Laxmii, Akshay thanked fans and said in a press statement, "I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received. It’s heartening to know that audiences and fans from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release. Who doesn’t love beating records – whether it’s at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms. Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria."

The makers also released the song 'Start Stop Song' today. Akshay took to Instagram to announce the same and wrote, "Start Stop Song : Laxmii Start. Stop. Repeat because this song won’t let you stop dancing on its beats. #StartStop out now! Link in Bio."

The movie review by IANS reads, "Although promoted as a horror comedy, Laxmii is neither scary nor funny. The film is too haphazard in its storytelling to leave any sort of an impact. It reminds you of the brainless Bollywood efforts of the eighties and the nineties where ‘script' was something that seemed to be written on an ad hoc basis, even as the film was being shot. You get that feeling often while watching Laxmii -- as if they didn't have a bound script to start off with."

Originally titled Laxmmi Bomb, the film revolves around the story of a man who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender. Watch the trailer here:

