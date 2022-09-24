Arjun Bijlani replaces Rannvijay Singha, heads to host Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone in Goa

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNBIJLANI Arjun Bijlani replaces Rannvijay, to host splitsvilla

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular hosts and television actors in our country. He is noted for his appearances in shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, Kavach, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted several reality shows. The Roohaniyat actor has carved his place over the years in the industry. He is an avid social media user and amasses a massive following. Now, the actor is all set to embark on a new journey as he heads to shoot MTV India’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha hosted the previous season, and Arjun is set to take over the latter's role this year.

On Friday, the actor headed to Goa for the Splitsvilla shoot. Arjun took to his Instagram account and shared a slew of stories as he headed on the new journey. He uploaded an adorable video with his son, Ayaan, in which he is seen telling him not to do any naughtiness while he is away and asking if he will miss him. To which his son replied, Yes, and when Arjun asked how much, he said a lot. The father-son duo exchanged kisses, and the moment looked wholesome. In other story, Arjun posted a selfie of himself as he boarded the flight for Goa. Sharing the story, he wrote, "Goa, I'm on my way. #Splitsvilla #MTVsplitsvilla."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN BIJLANIArjun Bijlani's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN BIJLANIArjun Bijlani's Instagram story

Another story featured Arjun and his team sitting on the electric cart at the airport. The squad looked all smiles. On reaching the destination, Arjun shared a sneek peek of the 'villa' and it looked beautiful.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN BIJLANIArjun Bijlani's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN BIJLANIArjun Bijlani's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN BIJLANIArjun Bijlani's Instagram story

Also read: Falguni Pathak on Neha Kakkar's recreation of her 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' song: 'Wish I could sue her'

Earlier, Arjun and Sunny Leone released a humorous anecdote announcing the comeback of the dating reality show. The video received a lot of love, and fans are excited to see the chemistry between the new hosts.

Also read: Chup Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol thriller sees a fair opening

Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen as a host in a weekend special segment, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

Latest Entertainment News