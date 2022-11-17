Anupamaa's Pakhi aka Muskan Bamne lambasts troll for calling her mom ‘middle class’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUSKAN BAMNE Anupamaa's Pakhi aka Muskan Bamne with Rupali Ganguly and her mother

Anupamaa's Pakhi aka actress Muskan Bamne minced no words when a troll wrote a distasteful comment on her photo. The actress gave it back to the troll with a fitting response. It happened after Mukaan shared a photo with her mother on Instagram. Reacting to the post, a user called her mom 'middle class'. While the comment has been taken down, Muskan made sure that she puts her thoughts out.

In response to the comment, Muskan wrote, "“MAA MAA HOTI HAI..MIDDLE CLASS YA UPPER CLASS NAHI (A mother is a mother, there's no middle or upper class)." She continued writing, "Please aap log jo bhi comments karne hai soch samjh k kijiye… Mai real life mey Pakhi nahi hu.. mera naam Muskan hai… mai Pakhi ke related post karu toh you all can comment regarding the show… but yeh meri family picture hai (Please think before commenting. I am not Pakhi in real life. My name is Muskan. When I share posts related to Pakhi, you can comment about the show but this is my family picture).. and I love them and respect them very much… please don’t do such comments.”

To elaborate further, Muskan took to her Instagram Stories. "The picture I posted today with my mummy n dadi.. us par comment aya that..REAL LIFE MEIN TOH AAPKI MUMMY BHI MIDDLE CLASS HI HAI…jo ki ab delete kar diya gaya hai (There was a comment on it, ‘your mom is middle class in real life also’ it has been deleted now) I want you all to understand this please.”

Television actress Muskan Bamne is currently seen playing the role of Pakhi Shah in the daily soap "Anupamaa". Rupali Ganguly-starrer daily soap is keeping the audience hooked because of its plot and Rupali's strong-headed character in the show. Talking about recent episodes, till now it was seen how Anupamaa (played by Rupali Ganguly) and her entire family got surprised when her daughter Pakhi (played by Muskaan Bamne) eloped with Adhik Mehta(essayed by Adhik Mehta).

In fact, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) asked her to leave his house and she goes to stay with her mother. However, recent Anupamaa episodes saw her preparing for a proper wedding ceremony for both to get married in the presence of family.

