Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's son, husband visit shoot sets; actress says 'my two hearts came to meet me'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's son, husband visit shoot sets

TV actress Rupali Ganguly cannot stop smiling as her real-life son and husband visited her on the sets of the show Anupamaa. Rupali has been garnering praise from all corners for her performance in the tv serial. Due to the covid situation, the actress has been not able to go home to her son lately. So the two most important men in her life visit her at work. Rupali shared a selfie with them from the sets and said that her hearts came to meet her.

Rupali Ganguly wrote, "Home is where the heart is.....since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me.. The men i love most.. My Baby and his Baapu.. The first time I have been away from my son so long ..... never have left him for more than a day .... my heart breaks every time I crave to hug him ... conversations and being with the husband and family is only virtual ... Hope this passes soon .... Trying times for everyone.....for our little ones too as they stay locked up in their homes and are not allowed to step outdoor to play ..Please stay home , stay safe and break the chain."

Earlier this year, Rupali Ganguly had tested positive for coronavirus while shooting for Anupamaa. Taking to Instagram, she revealed that her family has also been tested and her Anupamaa family are also getting tested. The actress is asymptomatic and has now quarantined herself away from others.

Rupali Ganguli wrote, "MA Corona Devi.. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua... Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho... This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family... Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya."

"Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers... Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family"

While in home quarantine, Rupali's family had given her a sweet birthday surprise. The actress had shared a video in which the family members were seen singing the birthday song for her. The actress was overwhelmed by her family's gesture and penned a heartfelt note as she shared a few videos. Rupali wrote, "When ur family decides to make it special despite the quarantine awwwwwwwwwww Thank u @vijayganguly @ashwinkverma for making the efforts and making my Rudransh, my little Jojo bunny cut the cake THU THU THU thank u."

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for many weeks now. The storyline as well as the actors have made a special place in the hearts of the viewers.