Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's ring exchange moment had a Sushant Singh Rajput connection. See VIDEO

Ankita Lokhande is finally tying the knot with the love of her life and businessman Vicky Jain. The couple is currently enjoying their pre-wedding functions and the pictures and videos from the same have gone viral on the internet. Shot during the engagement ceremony, the video shows the couple all set to exchange rings on the stage. What caught everyone's attention was the fact that the background sound was from late Sushant Singh Rajput's film 'Raabta.' For those unversed, Ankita and Sushant were known to have been dating each other ever since their stint together in the daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta.' Sushant played the lead role of Manav while Ankita was seen as Archana.

Coming back to Ankita and Vicky, the couple during their engagement was seen wearing matching outfits. Ankita wore a shimmery black dress with matching earrings while Vicky opted for a beige printed jacket over a black turtleneck T-shirt and matching pants. After putting rings on each others' fingers, the two of them smiled and hugged as the fireworks got lit.

Have a look at their video here:

Watch the original song here:

The couple even spoke a few words for each other during the ceremony. Vicky said, "I'm a very expressive guy. I show my love towards her in front of the whole world always, today, tomorrow and forever." While Ankita said, "I've told him each and everything about me. But I just want to say and tell everyone that I'm very very lucky to have Vicky in my life. I think because of Vicky my life is very easy. The way he is, I'm really grateful to God that he is my partner forever."

The couple today enjoyed their Haldi ceremony. Thie friends and fans have shared a number of videos and pictures from the event. See some of them here: