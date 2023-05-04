Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India: 'People are watching more business shows than 'Saas Bahu' serials'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aman Gupta

The craze for new-found fame from the business reality show, Shark Tank India is soaring. People are shifting their focus from regular 'saas-bahu' show to watching business-oriented shows, believes co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of electronics brand boAt, Aman Gupta. One of the sharks, he arrived at the inaugural session of the 23rd edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai, where Aman expressed happiness towards the shift in people's mindset towards such shows.

"I think this is a very good change. Nowadays children are not watching cartoons and elders are watching more business shows than 'Saas Bahu' serials. So there is entertainment as well as learning from it and there could not have been a better time for the country to bring this show. India is changed people like smart things."

"People have started watching TV again because of this show, otherwise, people had stopped watching TV. Now people gather at 9 o'clock to watch a business show like Shark Tank. So I like it very much when the whole family watches this show," Aman told ANI.

Shark Tank India is an Indian reality show where entrepreneurs present their products or services to a panel of investors, also called "sharks", who then on the basis of the fundamentals or potential of the business models decide whether or not they want to invest in their companies. The second season of the popular show 'Shark Tank India' started on January 2 this year and received massive responses from the audiences.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December 2021. Besides Aman, 'Shark Tank India 2' is judged by Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

