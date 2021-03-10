Aly Goni shares adorable pic with Jasmin Bhasin, says 'I am much more me when I’m with you'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALY GONI Aly Goni shares adorable pic with Jasmin Bhasin

Best friends turned lovers! Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 witnessed the change of equation between Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The duo won many hearts with their stint in the show and ever since fans have been praising their chemistry. Although the two may have maintained silence when it comes to acknowledging their relationship status, but their pictures and captions have something more to say. On Wednesday, Aly shared a cute picture of them together.

Aly wrote: "I am much more me when I’m with you. #alygoni #sheraly #jasly."

Responding to it, Jasmin said: "I am complete with you." She also added a red heart emoji.

For those unversed, Aly entered the show in order to support Jasmin but she got eliminated and he made it to the grand finale. Now that the show is over, people on social media are asking the couple as to when they will be getting married. Jasmin also accompanied Aly to Kashmir where she celebrated his birthday along with his family members. Pictures and a video of Aly cutting the cake and Jasmin standing beside him went viral. The couple became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Recently, taking to Instagram, Aly shared an adorable picture with his lady love Jasmin in which she can be seen pulling his cheeks. Alongside, he wrote, "Hum hi humari duniya hai” #alygoni #SherAly #jasly."

On the work front, Aly rose to fame with her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein while Jasmin has been a part of shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin, etc.The duo is up with their next project together as they team up for a music video. They were seen in Tony Kakkar's music video titled Tera Suit. The video was dropped online on March 8. Produced by Desi Music Factory, the song has music and lyrics by Tony.