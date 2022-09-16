Ali Asgar breaks silence on quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, says 'Maine Kabhi Socha Nahi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KINGALIASGAR Ali Asgar AKA Dadi in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

We all miss Ali Asgar aka Dadi entertaining us on the Kapil Sharma show. It has been 5 years since the comedian parted his ways from the show. The internet was stormed by hundreds of questions asking about why Ali left the show. Fans were curious to see him back in the show and wanted to know if he would reunite with the Kapil or not. In a recent interview with News 18, our favorite Dadi got candid about the reasons and his future plans.

The actor has now finally spilled the beans and said “You never know honestly. You can’t predict. Maine kabhi socha nahi tha ke main nahi kar raha rahunga. Toh abhi bhi main nahi bol sakta ke main karunga ya nahi. (I never thought I wouldn’t be a part of the show anymore so I can’t tell if I would reunite with him as well). It depends on the situation.". Speaking of their parting, Asgar added, “Unfortunately what has happened is, after the incident (him quitting the show), there has been no communication. There was a miscommunication, kabhi we missed each others’ call aur humari mulakat kahi pe nahi ho payi so abhi filhaal toh nahi bol sakta ke main karunga ya nahi karunga (We never got a chance to meet so it is difficult to say if we would reunite or not)".

Ali further added, “My difference was regarding the character, the creativeness. Iske ilawa aur koi baat nahi. Aisi koi bahut badi wajah nahi hai ke main nahi kar raha hoon aur main nahi karunga (There is nothing besides the creative difference. There is no such big reason behind me not doing the show or never doing the show in the future). The day something good comes up, we might be together again. Ye toh waqt hi batayega (Only time will tell)".

Well, Ali Asgar will not let us forget the character as he is still entertaining us and shaking our legs as Dadi in the famous dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.

