Roadies Real Heroes: Rannvijay Singh announces the first finalist of the show from Prince Narula's gang

Roadies Real Heroes: Rannvijay Singha announces the first finalist of the show from Prince Narula's gang: Roadies Real Heroes is nearing its finale and we can't keep calm! After the exit of Neha Dhupia's gang from the show, Prince Narula's gang dominated the show and reached to the finals. Recently, Rannvijay took to his Instagram account to share the news and reveal the name of the first contestant to reach the finals. Many congratulations to Prince Narula and his team for the finals. Rannvijay declared the news of the final contestant by writing, "Congratulations bidhanshr you are in the finals!!!! #gangprince dominated #roadiesrealheroes and are the first ones to be in the Finale! @bidhanshr I could have told u on day one that you’ll be in the finale!! Well done! #donofroadies- sartajsangha"

So, the final contestant of Roadies Real Heroes is Bidhan Shrestha from Prince Narula's Gang.

Not just this, Lakshay Bhardwaj from Nikhil Chinapa's gang has reached the semi-finals. Rannvijay took to his Instagram account to share the name of semi-finalist Lakshay Bhardwaj. He wrote, "lakshyabhardwaj_ well done in the last task! The last shot was just epic!! Congratulations on going to the semis!! Also really loving you on #mtvhustle !! Best of luck!! #roadiesrealheros #donofroadies- @disrupt_india- #rv #nomercy @urbanmonkeyindia- @sartajsangha"

Roadies Real Heroes grand finale will be aired on August 18, 2019, on MTV. The show kick-started with great zeal and enthusiasm in the month of February and is about to end soon. In fact, Sandeep's gang is out of the show last week. Now the left ones are the gangs of Raftaar, Prince, and Nikhil who will be fighting against each other for the semi-final and final rounds.

