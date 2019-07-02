Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actress Kanika Mann comes out in support of Zaira Wasim

Television actors like Kanika Mann, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karanvir Bohra and others have also come out with their opinions after Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim announced that she is quitting films. The 18-year old actress has become the talk of the town after her big reveal that she doesn’t want to continue acting in film as it is interfering in her faith and religion. While many celebrities have questioned Zaira’s decision and think that she has announced the same under pressure, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actress Kanika Mann came out in support of her through a long social media post.

Kanika took to her Instagram to share a lengthy post about the same and said that people should respect Zaira Wasim’s decision. She also focused on how we all have Freedom of thought, Freedom of expression and duties as well and that Zaira’s decision shouldn’t be questioned. She concluded her post by saying, "Why we cannot co-exist and mind our work. We are no one to judge her against her decision. #justathought."

Other TV stars like Rithvik Dhanjani and Karanvir Bohra have also expressed their views on the same. While Ritvik said that Zaira Wasim shouldn't have quit acting, Karanvir Bohra claimed that the actress might have taken this step after a thought. Bohra said, "God bless her for whatever she is doing in life. She is more intelligent and she might have taken this step after giving it a thought. She will anyway be accepted once she comes back because she has proved herself her metal."

On the related note, as per Mid-Day report, Zaira already told the makers of The Sky is Pink that she won't be involved in the promotion of the film. A close source of Mid-Day said, "With the film eyeing an October 11 release, the makers were planning to kick off the promotions by August-end. it was evident from Zaira's Facebook post on Sunday that she has decided to sever her ties from films. in keeping with her decision, she has requested the makers to excuse her from the promotional activities."

Zaira Wasim will be last seen on the big screen in her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. The film will hit the theaters on October 11.

