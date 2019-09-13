Bigg Boss 13: Is Govinda’s niece Aarti Singh participating in Salman Khan’s show?

Reality show Bigg Boss 13 will soon be making its way to the TV screens. The show hosted by Salman Khan will have only celebrities on the show and not commoners this time. Amongst a lot of names that are doing rounds, another one has added to the list and is that of actress Aarti Singh who happens to be the sister of Krushna Abhishek and niece of popular actor Govinda.

As per a report in Spotboye, the actress is confirmed for this season of the show. A close source told the portal, "The actress has already signed the contract and has been busy packing her bags these days." However, the actress has still not confirmed the news yet. She has worked in a number of shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Uttaran, Udaan, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai etc.

Talking about other updates related to Bigg Boss 13, a report in Pinkvilla stated that the contestants will be divided into two groups and each group will have at least six people. The groups will be called Players and Ghosts and the job of the players will be to expose the ghost and make it their place in the house. On the other hand, Ghost will have to keep himself exposed and prevent players from entering, the report further added.

As per a fan page on Instagram, the makers are all set to announce the grand premiere date of the reality show through a promo which will come out this Saturday for the fans. However, no official information has been here from the makers. Till now, it is being speculated that the show will begin from September 29, 2019 this time.

