Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav turns Gabbar Singh, here's why

In the upcoming episode of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Goenka has lit up with Kartik and Naira's engagement and marriage preparations. Amid all this, little Kairav has turned Gabbar Singh as no one in the family is able to decide on the engagement rings. Catch all the fun and drama right here: