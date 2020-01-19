Choti Sardarni: Param needs immediate surgery. What will Meher and Sarab do now?

The popular show Choti Sardarni has been seeing Meher’s (Nimrat Kaur) ordeals adapting to the new life post marriage to Sarabjit (Avinesh Rekhi). However, one thing that Meher has put her mind and soul into, in the new house is to take care of Sarab’s son Param. The cute bond between Meher and Param has been very effectively brought about by the makers. Now, Param is seriously ill and needs a kidney donor at the earliest in the upcoming episode of Choti Sardarni. Meher and Sarab get emotional and start looking out for a donor. Watch the video for full details.