'Yash will always...' Prashanth Neel confirms KGF 3 script completion

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Prashanth Neel confirms KGF 3 script completion

Two parts of the film KGF movie franchise directed by Prashant Neel, took Kannada cinema to a different dimension across the world. Both Yash starrer films received immense love from the audience. The first part, released in 2018, was well-liked, but the second part, released in 2022, was a hit at the box office. KGF Chapter 2 earned around Rs 1250 crore at the box office worldwide and now the fans are waiting for the third part of the film. About time that the director of the film has approved its third part.

Prashant Neel, who created a stir across the world with the KGF series, is in the news these days for his upcoming film Saalar Part One Ceasefire. Prashant Neel, who is preparing to present Prabhas in an explosive form with this film, recently spoke openly in an interview about the third part of his film KGF. Prashant Neel and Yash's franchise created history in Indian cinema and broke many box office records after its release. Now the director has confirmed the third installment of the gangster drama. 'KGF 3 will be made. I don't know whether I am a director or not, but Yash will always be a part of it. We have not announced this just like that,' said Prashant Neel.

Prashant Neel further added that they already have a script. 'We had decided on the script even before the announcement. Yash is a very responsible person and he will not put things in front just for business reasons. We were sure that things needed to be on paper before making an official announcement at the end of KGF 2,' said Neel

Talking about Prashant Neel's work front, the director is currently preparing for the release of 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' with Prabhas. This action film is going to hit the theaters on December 22. Salaar is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

​

Latest Entertainment News