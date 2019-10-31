Image Source : INSTAGRAM Veteran Telegu actress Geetanjali Ramakrishna passes away in Hyderabad

Veteran Telegu actress Geetanjali breathed her last on the wee hours of Thursday. She suffered a cardiac arrest. The actress was undergoing treatment at a private hospital near Film Nagar in Hyderabad when she passed away.

Geetanjali has been a very celebrated actress in the South Film industry. She has featured in over 500 films across languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. She had been working for almost six decades and earned accolades for her performances. In 1961, Senior NTR introduced her to the world of cinema with his self-directorial film Seetharama Kalyanam. Her most renowned works include Letha manasulu, Bobbili Yuddham, Seetharama Kalyanam, Dr Chakravarthy, Devatha, Gudachari 116 and Sambarala Rambabu

