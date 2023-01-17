Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 5: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film holds strong despite a drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 5

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 5: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s actioner opened with a staggering Rs 33 crore in theatres on January 12. The film stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Balayya. The film has impressed the masses and the box office numbers are proof. However, the film saw a dip in numbers, probably due to tough competition from Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which hit theatres the next day after Veera Simha Reddy.

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Report

Out of this year's Sankranthi releases, Veera Simha Reddy recorded the biggest single-day collections domestically. Howeverm the collections drastically came down on the second day but the film got back its momentum on the third and fourth day, although the numbers recorded were considerably lower than its competitor Waltair Veerayya. Veera Simha Reddy is gradually heading towards Rs. 75 crores in India, but it needs a strong hold once the festive days end on Tuesday to achieve it.

According to trade reports, the film on Day 5 minted Rs 9 crore. Veera Simha Reddy had an overall 50.05 Telugu Occupancy on Monday, January 16.

About Veera Simha Reddy

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy is touted to be a mass-action drama film. It shows the different aspects of the movie including action, emotions, fights, lengthy monologues and dance numbers. The film revolves around its titular character, a powerful man who is born in Pulicharla, studied in Anantapur, and is now the most-respected, God-like figure of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Apart from action and aggression, the film also shows a strong emotional core.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan oozed oomph in songs of the film with Nandamuri and also scored with an emotional scene. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay appear as the antagonists in the film, which features Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma, Naveen Chandra, and others in the supporting roles. Rishi Punjabi has done the cinematography, wherein S Thaman’s background score will definitely give goosebumps to the masses.

