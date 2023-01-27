Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 16: Vijay and Ajith's films maintain a strong pace

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESH BALA Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 16

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar actioner Thunivu are maintaining a strong pace at the ticket windows. Ajith and Vijay faced each other at the box office after 9 years. Both films have been on a success spree albeit reaching a new milestone. While Varisu sits comfortably in the Rs 150 Crore club, Thunivu is slowly making its way there. In Tamil Nadu, both films are blockbuster hits for the respective makers, Vijay has clearly won the box office battle as Varisu leads Thunivu globally.

Varisu Box Office Report

The phenomenal run of Vijay's film at the box office has impressed many. Creating new records for the actor, the hit Tamil film has already become the actor's second-highest-grossing film. As per early trade reports, on the 16th day of its release, Varisu earned Rs 2.50-2.80 crore India net for all languages. With this, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 158 crore. Varisu had an overall 44.81% Tamil occupancy on January 26.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, "Varisu" is an action thriller. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The star cast includes Prabhu, Sharathkumar, Shaam, SJ Suriya, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Kushbhoo. The music of the movie has been composed by Thaman, the cinematography is by Karthik Palani, and Praveen K.L. is in charge of the editing table.

Thunivu Box Office Report

Thunivu's opening has been bigger than Varisu. The initial figures of the film suggested that it will leave Varisu behind by a big margin. However, in a surprise move, Vijay's film quickly picked up pace in the first week itself, dragging Ajith's movie far behind. On the 16th day of its release, Ajith's film reportedly minted Rs 1.60-1.80 crore taking the film's total collection to over Rs 111 crore. Thunivu had an overall 45.57% Tamil occupancy.

Meanwhile, 'Thunivu' has become Ajith's highest-grossing film after 'Valimai'.

In action-packed starrer Thunivu, Ajith's look as the 'boss man' steals the show. He has taken people, hostage, at a bank. Police are seen trying to ascertain his identity. But it is a mystery that unfolds slowly. The movie packed with action, shows Ajith in a white beard and white hair. The action thriller has Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character, and he impressed the fans with it.

