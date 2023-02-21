Vaathi Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush rules ticket windows; collects Rs 50 crore worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MALAYSIATICKETS Vaathi Box Office Collection

Vaathi Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush starrer Vaathi (simultaneously released in Telugu as Sir) is enjoying a dream run at the ticket windows. The much-awaited bilingual hit the theatres on February 17. It is a period-action drama film written and directed by Tollywood director Venky Atluri. It stars Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles alongside Dhanush. After day 3, the film which opened tp positive reviews, earned over Rs 50 crores worldwide.

Vaathi Box Office Report

In Tamil Nadu, Dhanush starrer 'Vaathi' has reportedly earned over Rs 30 crores at the end of day 3. Vaathi, based on school education, is set during the 1980s. Dhanush plays a school teacher, who fights against the crimes happening in the educational sector. The film, also starring Samyuktha and Samuthirakani in the lead roles, has grossed Rs 50 crore worldwide in its first three days.

The Telugu version titled 'Sir' has reportedly Rs 16 crores from the Telugu states, while the overseas collection of the film is said to be around Rs 5 crores.

About Vaathi

Vaathi tells the story of a government junior Maths lecturer who goes all the way to educate the underprivileged students of a village against the corporate exploitation. A chairman of a private educational institution announces the adoption of several government colleges to provide better education to students in rural areas and Dhanush is one of the lecturers who is sent as a faculty. He falls in love with a teacher played by Samyuktha who believes that they will do some good for the college. However, Dhanush starts fighting against the education mafia, when he realizes the real intention of sending them to rural areas.

Vaathi is made under the leading production house Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Cinematographer J Yuvraj and music director G. V. Prakash Kumar worked in tandem for the best quality in visuals and sound. It also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadi, Sha Ra, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Praveena as supporting actors.

