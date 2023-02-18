Vaathi Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush's film soars high; beats Shehzada's opening day business

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vaathi Box Office Collection

Vaathi Box Office Collection: Dhanush's much-awaited bilingual movie Vaathi aka Sir in Telugu finally hit the theatres on February 17. It is a period-action drama film written and directed by Tollywood director Venky Atluri. It stars Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles alongside Dhanush. It is based on school education, and the film is set during the 1980s. Dhanush plays a school teacher, who fights against the crimes happening in the educational sector. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. As per early estimates, the movie has opened to around Rs 12 to 15 crores at the box office.

Vaathi Box Office Report

Vaathi/SIR performed well on its first day at the box office and earned roughly Rs 15 crore India net. According to Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, ". @dhanushkraja 's scores his biggest Telugu grosser with #SIRMovie as it surpasses his previous best #RaghuvaranBTech 's lifetime share."

About Vaathi

Vaathi tells the story of a government junior Maths lecturer who goes all the way to educate the underprivileged students of a village against the corporate exploitation. A chairman of a private educational institution announces the adoption of several government colleges to provide better education to students in rural areas and Dhanush is one of the lecturers who is sent as a faculty. He falls in love with a teacher played by Samyuktha who believes that they will do some good for the college. However, Dhanush starts fighting against the education mafia, when he realizes the real intention of sending them to rural areas.

Vaathi is made under the leading production house Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Cinematographer J Yuvraj and music director G. V. Prakash Kumar worked in tandem for the best quality in visuals and sound. It also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadi, Sha Ra, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Praveena as supporting actors.

