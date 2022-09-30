'The Ghost' trailer out: Nagarjuna's action film screams 'no more mercy' | watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMNAGARJUNA The Ghost posture

After a long wait, finally, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen in an action film titled, 'The Ghost'. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the trailer of the film looks intense and promises a slick actioner. The initial action block scenes in the trailer give enough elevation to Nagarjuna’s character. Nag as The Ghost, says, ‘money and success make more enemies than happiness.’ He has many enemies and the list grows which is why he forges it into a sword to take on the underworld.

The actor took to his Twitter account and shared the trailer. 'Check out #TheGhost release trailer!! It’s on fire', read the caption. As soon as the megastar dropped the post, netizens just can.t keep calm. They started showering love with heart emojis and best wishes for the movie. Fans are really looking forward to watch the movie. One of the user tweeted, 'Very impressive one sir. Wishing you a Blockbuster Success Looking very forward for 5th October'. Another wrote, 'This trailer is pure Goosebumps.... last shot is too terrific. You are so lethal in this movie. All The Best Sir #TheGhost'.

The trailer gives an idea of the intense performance that Nagarjuna has come up with for the film and it looks like the star has indeed performed some deadly stunts. A small portion of almost every action block in the movie seems to have been presented in this latest trailer. Praveen Sattaru is a specialist when it comes to delivering stylish action thrillers and 'The Ghost' is no exception.

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan appear as Interpol officers in the film, while Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran appear as Nagarjuna's sister and niece respectively. The duo of Bharath and Saurab has scored the songs for the film, which has cinematography and art direction by Mukesh G and Brahma Kadali, respectively. Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha have choreographed the stunts. The movie is slated to be out in theatres on 5th October 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)

