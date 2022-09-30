Friday, September 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. 'The Ghost' trailer out: Nagarjuna's action film screams 'no more mercy' | watch video

'The Ghost' trailer out: Nagarjuna's action film screams 'no more mercy' | watch video

Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' gets ready to hit screens on October 5, the makers of the film released what they called a 'release trailer'. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the trailer of Nagarjuna's The Ghost looks intense and promises a slick actioner.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2022 18:46 IST
The Ghost
Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMNAGARJUNA The Ghost posture

After a long wait, finally, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen in an action film titled, 'The Ghost'. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the trailer of the film looks intense and promises a slick actioner. The initial action block scenes in the trailer give enough elevation to Nagarjuna’s character. Nag as The Ghost, says, ‘money and success make more enemies than happiness.’ He has many enemies and the list grows which is why he forges it into a sword to take on the underworld.

The actor took to his Twitter account and shared the trailer. 'Check out #TheGhost release trailer!! It’s on fire', read the caption. As soon as the megastar dropped the post, netizens just can.t keep calm. They started showering love with heart emojis and best wishes for the movie. Fans are really looking forward to watch the movie. One of the user tweeted, 'Very impressive one sir. Wishing you a Blockbuster Success Looking very forward for 5th October'. Another wrote, 'This trailer is pure Goosebumps.... last shot is too terrific. You are so lethal in this movie. All The Best Sir #TheGhost'.

The trailer gives an idea of the intense performance that Nagarjuna has come up with for the film and it looks like the star has indeed performed some deadly stunts. A small portion of almost every action block in the movie seems to have been presented in this latest trailer. Praveen Sattaru is a specialist when it comes to delivering stylish action thrillers and 'The Ghost' is no exception.

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan appear as Interpol officers in the film, while Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran appear as Nagarjuna's sister and niece respectively. The duo of Bharath and Saurab has scored the songs for the film, which has cinematography and art direction by Mukesh G and Brahma Kadali, respectively. Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha have choreographed the stunts. The movie is slated to be out in theatres on 5th October 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)

Related Stories
Nagarjuna showers blessings on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: 'Have a beautiful child'

Nagarjuna showers blessings on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: 'Have a beautiful child'

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Confirmed Contestants List: Know all about 21 participants of Nagarjuna's show

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Confirmed Contestants List: Know all about 21 participants of Nagarjuna's show

Nagarjuna wishes late father Akkineni Nageswara Rao on his 99th birth anniversary

Nagarjuna wishes late father Akkineni Nageswara Rao on his 99th birth anniversary

Also Read: South movies releasing in October 2022: GodFather to Yashoda, check out complete list

Also Read: Dhoomam: KGF makers announce new movie starring Fahadh Faasil; 'End Game begins in Summer'

Latest Entertainment News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News