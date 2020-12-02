Image Source : TWITTER/BARAJU Telugu actor-producer Yada Krishna dies aged 61; celebs pour in condolences

Yada Krishna, the Telugu producer and actor is no more. He took his last breath at the age of 61 in Hyderabad today, as per reports. Th reason behind death is being termed heart attack. Speaking about the work front, Krishna has been part of various films both as an actor and producer. He was last seen in 'Sankranthi Alludu' directed by VVV Satyanarayana and co-starring Sunakshi, Roshini, AVS, Ananth, Raghunath Reddy, Chitti Babu, Jeeva, Kondavalasa, Rangaswamy, Nagayya Naidu, Kavitha, Sudha among others.

As soon as the news of his death came, a lot of people started pouring in condolence messages on social media.

