Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha gets married to his longtime sweetheart Pallavi amid lockdown. See photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKHILSIDDHARTHA FAN PAGES Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha tied the knot with Pallavi Varma, a doctor by profession. The wedding which was originally scheduled to take place in April was postponed due to coronavirus lockdown. The duo wanted to postpone their wedding further but their parents didn't give this idea a green signal, as per India Today. The wedding was a low-key affair with selected guests from both the families.

If pictures are anything to go by, it was a simple wedding conducted amid strict guidelines. All guests wore masks. Nikhil Siddhartha has planned a grand wedding reception once things are back to normal. A couple of days ago, Nikhil Siddhartha took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Pallavi. “Will be together soon. But for now, love you from afar...,” he wrote.

Nikhil and Pallavi exchanged rings in a grand ceremony in February 2020. The couple has been dating for over 2 years now.

Meanwhile, you check out pictures from Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma's wedding below:

Nikhil Siddhartha rose to fame after his 2007 movie Happy Days, directed by Sekhar Kammula. He is best known for his roles in films such as Karthikeya and Swamy Ra Ra, Veedu Theda, Kirik Party and Arjun Suravaram.

On the professional front, Nikhil will soon be reuniting with filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti for Karthikeya 2.

