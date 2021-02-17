Image Source : TWITTER/KJR_STUDIOS Tamil superstar Sivakarthikeyan's song from Ayalaan releases, fans trend #HappyBirthdaySivakarthikeyan

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan is celebrating is 36th birthday ie February 17 and this is the reson why his name has been trending all over the internet. The micro-blogging website is filled with birthday wishes in the form of his fan-made posters. Not only this but hashtags like #HBDSK, #HBDSivakarthikeyan and #HappyBirthdaySivakarthikeyan have been trending ever since Wednesday morning on Twitter. To raise the excitement even more, the makers of 'Ayalaan' released the song titled 'Vera Level Sago' on his special day. Crooned by AR Rahman, the peppey song happens to be the Oscar-winner's first for a Sivakarthikeyan's film.

Speaking about the film Ayalaan, it also features-- Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran and others in crucial roles. The movie will release in five languages including-- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, have a look at how fans wishes the star on his birthday:

Watch Sivakarthikeyan's Vera Level Sago song: