Image Source : TWITTER Rajinikanth's Darbar trailer to release on December 16. Excited much?

Ever since the announcement of Darbar, Rajinikanth fans have been waiting for its trailer with bated breath. Rumours floated around that the trailer would release on Rajinikanth's birthday, which was on December 12. However, the official date of the trailer release is now out. filmmaker AR Murugadoss took to Twitter and announced the release date and time of his highly anticipated and much-awaited trailer. The good news for the fans is that the trailer will be out on December 16 at 6:30 pm.

"Hello Friends, Get ready for an action packed Trailer!!! Happy to announce that we will be launching the Trailer of DARBAR on 16th, 6:30 PM. Enjoy...@rajinikanth @SunielVShetty @LycaProductions @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @prateikbabbar #Darbar #DarbarTrailer", the filmmaker tweeted.

During the audio launch of Darbar, Rajinikanth was all praises for the filmmaker, and also said that he loved his previous film, Ghajini and Kaththi. "We couldn't think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his Ramana and Ghajini. I had wanted to work with him for long. When Kabali and Kaala were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story," Rajnikanth said.

Meanwhile, the Thalaiva also requested his fans to not do anything grand from his birthday. "As you know, I don't celebrate my birthdays with fanfare. I request my fans to not celebrate my birthday in a grand way. Instead, I urge them to help those in need," he said.

Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, also features Nayanathara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Vivekh in important roles.