Rajinikanth's Darbar makers file complaint against local TV channel for airing pirated version of film

Rajinikanth's Darbar hit the theatres on January 9, 2020

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Darbar has become the latest victim of piracy. In less than a week of its release, a pirated version of Darbar was aired by a local cable TV based in Madurai. The film's producers have decided to take this seriously and have lodged a complaint against the channel for telecasting the movie. In their complaint, Lyca productions have asked for strict action against the offender as the telecast has damaged the film and the Tamil film industry at large. This is not the first time that any recent release has faced piracy. Notorious website Tamilrockers has been infamously leaking all the latest release.

Darbar hit the theaters on January 9 and has been getting a lot of appreciation from the Rajinikanth fans. The film received an overwhelming response and collected over Rs 128 crore worldwide on its opening weekend. Darbar also marks Rajinikanth's comeback as a cop on screen after a gap of 28 years. The superstar last played a cop in 1992 release Pandiyan. Directed by AR Murgadous, Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has already moved on to his next project. Thalaiva is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Thalaivar 168. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film in a rural emotional drama which features Rajinikanth in a never seen avatar. The film is being currently shot in Ramoji film city in Hyderbad and is expected to hit the theaters in October 2020.