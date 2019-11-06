Nishabdham Teaser: R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty will leave you wanting for more

Nishabdham first teaser is out now

Teaser of R. Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham is out. The film has been attracting attention since the first look of the characters was unveiled some time back. Nishabadham stars Madhavan who will be seen playing the role of a celebrity musician Anthony. Nishabdham brings back Madhavan and Anushka Shetty together after a gap of 13 years since they were last seen together in 2006 release Rendu. Anushka will be playing will be essaying the role of a mute artist.

The teaser of Nishabdham promises to be an interesting watch. Have a look:

The teaser ends with a birthday wish for Anushka who will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow on November 9. Apart from the leads, Nishabdham stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Srinivasa Avasarala, and 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen playing important roles. The film will be released five different languages Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada simultaneously. The release date hasn’t been revealed yet by the makers but it is expected to release in December 2019.