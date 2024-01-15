Prabhas' upcoming film titled 'Raja Saab', makers release first look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas' first look of Raja Saab

South superstar Prabhas's film 'Saalar: Part 1 Ceasefire' has been released recently. This film has surprised everyone by earning handsomely. The story and star cast of 'Salaar' is still in the news after its release. 'Salaar' has made huge profits at the box office. After the hit of this film, Prabhas's luck has once again shone. Last year, Prabhas's 'Adipurush' didn't fare well at the box office and now Prabhas has made a strong comeback with 'Salaar'. Meanwhile, an important update has come out regarding Prabhas' upcoming film.

After the success of 'Saalar: Part 1 Ceasefire', Rebel Star has announced his upcoming film 'The Raja Saab' in a special way. The film 'The Raja Saab' is a blockbuster romantic horror film by director Maruthi under the People Media Factory banner. The pan-India film will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. South superstar Prabhas has shared a poster the film 'The Raja Saab' along on his Instagram account.

As soon as the first look was dropped, fans were excited and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "I wish this movie should be a blockbuster hit... from NTR fans". Another user wrote, "Vintage vibes". "Vintage darling", wrote the third user.

Prabhas is seen waving lungi in 'The Raja Saab'. This look of Prabhas is becoming viral on the internet and people like his special style very much. The Rebel star shared the poster of the film 'The Raja Saab' and wrote, 'This is the first glimpse of The Raja Saab in this festive season.' The film's music is being composed by National Award-winning composer Thaman S.

Prabhas has other projects in the pipeline. The name of Kalki 2898 is also included in this list. Deepika Padukone is also going to be seen in this movie.

