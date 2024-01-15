Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 3: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's film shows upward trend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Merry Christmas film

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's much-awaited suspense thriller, Merry Christmas, was finally released in theatres on January 12. The film garnered mixed to positive reviews from the audience as well as from film critics. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 3.75 crore India net on its third day. The occupancy level of the film for its Tamil and Telugu versions witnessed better levels on Sunday. On the first day, Merry Christmas minted only Rs 2.55 crore and witnessed nearly 11.56 per cent occupancy. The total collection of the film stands now at Rs 9.65 crore. Merry Christmas had an overall 19.58% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday.

Merry Christmas Day 3 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 12.23%

Afternoon Shows: 18.90%

Evening Shows: 26.86%

Night Shows: 20.32%

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, Tinnu Anand, Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte. The film is based on the meeting of the two strangers on Christmas evening and day old romance which promised to go forward turns into a nightmare.

Merry Christmas is based on the meeting of two strangers on Christmas evening. A night of wild romance turns into a nightmare and that's when the story begins. Director Sriram Raghavan has a legacy of interesting thrillers, be it Andhadhun, Badlapur, or Agent Vinod, Raghavan has always blown away his audience.

Also Read: Is Deepika Padukone upset with Sidharth Anand due to less screen space opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter?

Also Read: Sonu Sood requests public to be patient with airline crews despite being stuck at airport for 3 hours