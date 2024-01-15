Bigg Boss 17: 'You are a...', Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya fight for THIS reason | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss is on the verge of concluding with its 17 edition soon. With every passing day, the show is getting intense with fights, friendships and reunions with family. A video of Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya fighting is now going viral on social media. The duo had a major tiff as Mannara Chopra came and confronted her saying, "You are a hell, your thinking is hell'. In turn, Isha retorts to her saying, 'Badtameezi mat kijiye, mein aapko aisa kuch nai bolungi, kyunki meri zuban aisi nai hai and aur mein aise baat nai karti".

As soon as the video went viral on social media, fans had mixed reactions. One user wrote, "Mannara din raat Munawar Munawar karti hai ab Isha ne expose kardiya toh badtameezi". Another user wrote, "Yeh Isha khud badtameezi karti hai aur dusron ko badtemeezi bolti hai".

Earlier this week, Bigg Boss allowed one family member of each housemate to enter the show to spend quality time with them inside the BB House. Ankita Lokhande's mother was the first person to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ankita expected her mother-in-law to complain about her behaviour but instead, she pampered her initially when she entered the house. Ankita was also seen talking with Vicky's mother in private which eventually turned into an argument.

Family members of Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan were also seen and crying as soon as they met. As per some reports, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will take place on January 28, 2024. Currently, there are seven housemates left in the current season including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Arun, Munawar, Ayesha and Mannara.

