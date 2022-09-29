Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Prediction: Advance booking of Mani Ratman film suggests grand opening

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ponniyin Selvan I Poster

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Prediction: Touted as one of the biggest releases in recent times, the first of the two-part Mani Ratman film is all set to hit the theaters. The tentpole stars popular names like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. The larger-than-life story not only exhibits grandeur in terms of the cast but also in its story and set.

Even before the release of the movie, the period drama adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novels, Ponniyin Selvan 1 received a warm response from the audience. Its trailers, teasers and songs by AR Rahman have struck a chord with the audience and advance bookings speak volumes about the same.

Going by the reports, the film is en route to becoming the best first-day advance booking for a Tamil film this year. Reportedly, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has done a business of Rs 11.30 crores gross. Tamil version of the film has made the most contribution in this. Talking about the film's release in international markets, trade analysts claim that the film is expected to premiere at USD 1 million at the US box office, reports, the Times of India.

Mani Ratnam, the maestro who is bringing his epic film 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' to the theatres this week, had earlier attempted to adapt Kalki Krishnamurthy's eponymous novel into a film not once, but twice. The first time, it was in the 1990s, and the second time, in the 2010s, but somehow neither effort materialised into a film. The filmmaker is happy that the film wasn't made back then. Before the audience relishes the film on the big screen, get familiar to the characters and the story of Ponniyin Selvan I by watching the trailer here:

'Ponniyin Selvan: I', also features an ensemble star cast of Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban besides the lead cast.

It is arriving in cinemas on September 30 and will face competition against Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha. Will Ponniyin Selvan I prove to be a blockbuster and a film that could bring back the dooming Indian box office or it will turn out to be a film without steam? Well, given Mani Ratnam's line of films, chances are higher on the positive note but we'll have to wait for the verdict of the audience.

Don't miss these:

Namrata Shirodkar mourns demise of Mahesh Babu's mother, makes heartwarming promise to mother-in-law

Shah Rukh Khan features on Burj Khalifa and fans are overjoyed to see Bollywood star's message

Latest Entertainment News