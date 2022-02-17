Malayalam actor Pradeep KR passes away, fans fondly called him Kottayam Pradeep

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRITHVIOFFICIAL Pardeep KR

Popular Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, fondly known as Kottayam Pradeep by fans, passed away. According to media reports, the actor suffered a heart attack. He was 61. As the news of his demise spread across, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter to confirm the same. He paid his tribute to the late actor by writing, “Rest in peace, Kottayam Pradeep!” He also shared a photo of him.

Mostly, known for playing comedy, supporting and cameo roles in Malayalam and Tamil films, Pradeep began his acting career in 2001 with the film Ee Nadu Enale Vare. In the initial days of his career, he worked as a junior artist and appeared in non speaking and uncredited roles. He has been a part of many popular films including Rajamanikyam, and 2 harihar nagar as a bystander in crowd scenes or a non-speaking role. His breakthrough film was Gautham Vasudev Menon's hit Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, in which he essayed the role of Trisha Krishnan's uncle.

His most popular works include titles like Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Life of Josutty, Kunjiramayanam, Welcome to Central Jail, Amar Akbar Antony, Adi Kapyare Kootamani and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan. He is known for his special style of rendering dialogues.

His upcoming movie in which he last acted is Aarattu starring Mohanlal and directed by B. Unnikrishnan.